Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 8%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 3,528,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,082,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

