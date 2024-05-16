Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.80. 12,322,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,757,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

