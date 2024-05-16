Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $38.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.