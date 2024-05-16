Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $38.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
