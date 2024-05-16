Piper Sandler Cuts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 269,979 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

