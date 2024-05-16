Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 427,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,961. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

