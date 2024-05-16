Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 14,673,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 41,801,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

