PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.
PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.33%.
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
