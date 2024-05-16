PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.
PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PowerSchool Trading Up 3.5 %
PWSC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PowerSchool
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.