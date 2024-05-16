PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWSC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

