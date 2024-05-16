Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Director Sells $131,585.65 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 921,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Premier by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 984.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 471,131 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

