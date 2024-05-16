Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.98. 534,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,185. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

