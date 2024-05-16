Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0.6%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.84 and last traded at $167.50. 1,526,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,725,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 670,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

