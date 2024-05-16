Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,079 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

PSTG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.37, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.