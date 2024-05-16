PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $28.51

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $27.11. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 3,025 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

