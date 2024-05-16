QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $116,613.37 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01963298 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $104,118.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

