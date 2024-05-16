Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.62 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00005533 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $380.14 million and $45.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.79 or 0.04518029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00052528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00018563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003394 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,152,912 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.