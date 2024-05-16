RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of RADCOM
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
