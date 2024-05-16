Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

RANI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

