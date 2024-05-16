RBC Bearings (RBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.1 %

RBC opened at $272.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

