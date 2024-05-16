Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 618,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 603,601 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAX has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. On average, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

