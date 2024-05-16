RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

