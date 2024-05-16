Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

RVNC opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $345.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at $844,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

