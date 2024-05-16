Reviewing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Appian and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 2 5 0 2.50 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Appian currently has a consensus price target of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Appian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

This table compares Appian and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -19.20% -204.82% -16.12% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appian and Tamino Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $545.36 million 4.43 -$111.44 million ($1.47) -22.75 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Summary

Appian beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

