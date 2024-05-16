Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 4,279,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,624. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

