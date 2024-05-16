Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 453,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 590,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Riskified Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

