Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,625 ($32.97) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33). The company has a market cap of £35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42,777.78%.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

