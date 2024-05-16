Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 3.3%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.74 and last traded at $123.98. 78,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 257,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 17,335 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $2,194,784.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,755 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 242.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.