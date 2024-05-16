Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,420,302,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

CRM stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average of $270.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,393 shares of company stock valued at $179,935,154 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

