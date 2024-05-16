Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $32.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,142.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,763 shares of company stock worth $55,980,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

