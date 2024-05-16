Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,018 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61.

VWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

