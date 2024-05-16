Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,487 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,206 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.41. 7,487,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,049,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

