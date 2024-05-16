Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $488,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,870,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,530 shares of company stock worth $506,099,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ META traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.56. 12,687,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,819,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.14 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.