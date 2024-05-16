Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

