Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.22), with a volume of 196289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Schroder Japan Trust

In other Schroder Japan Trust news, insider Philip Kay purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £20,303 ($25,499.87). 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

