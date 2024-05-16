Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.36

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 6013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.
The firm has a market cap of $753.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
