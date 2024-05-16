Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.36

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 6013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $753.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.