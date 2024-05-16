scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 312,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $173.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.18% and a negative net margin of 403.22%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 539,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,770 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

