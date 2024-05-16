ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 0.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $767.83 and last traded at $764.84. 251,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,207,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $760.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $724.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

