Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,473.55). In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,473.55). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.05) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,156.74). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,807.50 ($35.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,757.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,606.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45. The stock has a market cap of £179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 5,045.87%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

