Sheryl Palmer Sells 100,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. 530,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

