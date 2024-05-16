Sheryl Palmer Sells 100,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. 530,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

