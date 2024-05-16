Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Rises By 17.8%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 37,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

