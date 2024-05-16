Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rises By 17.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Canfor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

