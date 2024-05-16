Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rises By 17.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Canfor Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.
About Canfor
