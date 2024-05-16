Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Expands By 17.4%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Carmell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carmell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Carmell during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carmell during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new stake in shares of Carmell in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carmell in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carmell alerts:

Carmell Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTCX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362. Carmell has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.