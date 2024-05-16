Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Increases By 18.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 466,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.59. 62,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.19.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

