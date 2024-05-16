Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Declines By 15.6%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fluor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

