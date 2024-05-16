Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Drops By 11.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

HTLZF remained flat at $1.02 during trading on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.