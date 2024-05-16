Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Drops By 11.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
HTLZF remained flat at $1.02 during trading on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
About Hamilton Thorne
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.