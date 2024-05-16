Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Decreases By 5.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HBRIY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 17,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1144 per share. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

