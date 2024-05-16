Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Increases By 17.2%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIBP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 12,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.