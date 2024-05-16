Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Declines By 15.2%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 1,320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at C$2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.31.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

