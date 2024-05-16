Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Declines By 15.2%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 1,320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at C$2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.31.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Hong Semiconductor
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.