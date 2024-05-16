Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 5.5%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 133,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 179,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The business had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

