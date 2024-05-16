Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,865,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733,587. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 16.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

