SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get SiTime alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.78. SiTime has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $204,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $204,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,151 shares of company stock worth $615,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in SiTime by 479.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.